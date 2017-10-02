Watch Haim go line dancing in ‘Little Of Your Love’ video

Song features on the band's recent second album 'Something To Tell You'

Haim have shared a video for their latest single ‘Little Of Your Love’. Scroll below to watch.

The song features on the band’s recent second album ‘Something To Tell You’, which was released in July.

This new clip sees the band line dancing Los Angeles bar Oil Can Harry’s. The video was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson and is the trio’s latest collaboration with the There Will Be Blood director, after Anderson directed the music video for ‘Right Now’ and the band’s short film called Valentine.

Watch Haim’s new video below:

Haim recently released a statement on their Twitter which praised Anderson and his previous work while also revealing a little about their creative relationship to date.

In August, Haim spoke to NME about the sexism they continue to face in the music industry.

“We still have to fight this shit,” Alana said. “The other day, I was told at a radio station, ‘You don’t need headphones. I’m sure you don’t want to mess up your hair.’ I feel like the one thing that’s happening is we’re all banding together and not letting that shit get us down. Like fuck that shit! I’m fucking over it! Like, no one is going to make me feel anything other than a powerful woman because I love playing music and I love being onstage and if these fucks want to do that shit, the only way that will change is if we don’t stop.”