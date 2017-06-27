Haim announce new album documentary

'Haim: Behind The Album' will tell the story of the recording of the three-piece's forthcoming new record 'Something To Tell You'

Haim have announced a new documentary that goes behind the scenes of the recording of their forthcoming new album ‘Something To Tell You’.

With the California three-piece’s second studio LP set for release on July 7, Haim have now followed it up with an additional documentary about how they made the new album.

Haim: Behind The Album will be released a week after ‘Something To Tell You’, with the documentary set to be made available to watch on Apple Music on July 14. The film will go behind-the-scenes in the studio, showing brand new footage of the band recording and performing their new songs.

Watch a trailer for the new Haim documentary below.

Haim announced a new run of North American live dates yesterday (June 26), with the jaunt set to kick off on August 19 at ALT 98.7 Summer Camp at Queen Mary Events Park in Long Beach, CA.

During their Glastonbury performance over the weekend, the band staged an impromptu dance party during their crowd-pleasing set in the sun on The Other Stage. Following a rendition of the ‘Days Are Gone’ track ‘Falling’, Este asked if “they should keep the dance party going” – a question that was met with wild cheers from the audience.