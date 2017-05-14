Watch Haim perform new album tracks ‘Want You Back’ and ‘Little Of Your Love’ on ‘SNL’

The band's forthcoming LP 'Something To Tell You' is due for release on July 7.

Haim were the musical guests on Saturday Night Live last night (May 13), playing two tracks from their forthcoming new album ‘Something To Tell You’.

Last night’s Saturday Night Live was hosted by Melissa McCarthy, who opened the show with a Mother’s Day monologue. The episode served as the penultimate in the season. Earlier this week, McCarthy rode a podium through New York in character as White House press secretary Sean Spicer – a role she has been playing regularly on the live comedy show since February.

During the show, Haim performed recent single ‘Want You Back’, while also debuting album track ‘Little Of Your Love’.

The tracks come after the release of initial teaser ‘Right Now’, which the band revealed last month (April 27). You can see the SNL performances below.

Earlier this year, the band promised “classic songwriting, but also modern, exciting and fearless” tracks from their new LP. Song titles include ‘Nothing’s Wrong’ and ‘Give Me Just A Little Of Your Love’.

The band teased their new record with a run of billboards around the world and Instagram trailer videos. The Ariel Rechtshaid-produced new album also features Vampire Weekend’s Rostam Batamanglij and will be released on July 7.

Explaining their perfectionism and why the follow-up to 2013’s debut ‘Days Are Gone‘ took so long to finish, bassist Este Haim said: “We write and produce everything ourselves, we don’t have writers sending songs via email.”

Meanwhile, the trio of sisters have also announced several UK tour dates – including Reading & Leeds Festival and being among the latest additions for BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend, alongside Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Kasabian and many more.