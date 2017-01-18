Haim promise a ‘modern, exciting and fearless’ new album, out this year

Sister trio are readying their long-awaited new release for 2017



Haim’s long-awaited second album — the follow-up to 2013’s ‘Days Are Gone’ — is growing ever closer. Now the LA trio have revealed a few more details about what to expect.

Originally pencilled for Autumn 2015, the album was pushed back to Summer 2017. “We write everything, we play everything, and we help produce everything. These things take time, and we refuse to put out anything we’re not 100 percent in love with,” they told Entertainment Weekly last year.

Now speaking to Q, the sisters promise “classic songwriting, but also modern, exciting and fearless” from their new LP. Song titles include ‘Nothing’s Wrong’ and ‘Give Me Just A Little Of Your Love’.

The group spoke about the influence of Prince, who passed away in 2016. “Prince’s passing was really hard, he was integral to me,” said bassist Este Haim. “So I found this cathartic rabbit-hole back to all his magical records.”

Explaining their perfectionism and why the album is taking time to finish, Este said: “We write and produce everything ourselves, we don’t have writers sending songs via email.”

Additional contributors to the record include former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij and producer Ariel Rechtshaid — the latter was involved in ‘Days Are Gone’.

Haim also dropped a big hint about future festival plans, putting out a call and response to Emily Eavis by saying: “We can’t wait to get back to the UK! Glaston-buuuur-aaay! We just wanna play!” They added: “We’re so ready to go. Everywhere. And once it starts? It’s not gonna stop! Ever.”

The band debuted several tracks from the record earlier in 2016, before cancelling a batch of tour dates to focus on the album.