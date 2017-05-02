Haim to release new song ‘Want You Back’ tomorrow

It follows on from recent single 'Right Now'

Haim will release a new song on Wednesday (May 3).

The trio recently unveiled lead single ‘Right Now’ from upcoming second album ‘Something To Tell You’.

Now the band have announced via Twitter that their next track to be revealed will be titled ‘Want You Back’ and will premiere at 7.30pm (UK time) / 2.30pm (EST) on BBC Radio 1.

See that tweet, featuring what looks like the single’s artwork, below.

Haim’s Ariel Rechtshaid-produced new album ‘Something To Tell You’ will be released on July 7. They also worked with Vampire Weekend’s Rostam Batamanglij on the record.

They announced their previous single ‘Right Now’ with a live video shot by director Paul Thomas Anderson. That single will also be released officially tomorrow (May 3).

Earlier this year, the band promised “classic songwriting, but also modern, exciting and fearless” tracks from their new LP. Song titles include ‘Nothing’s Wrong’ and ‘Give Me Just A Little Of Your Love’.

Explaining their perfectionism and why the follow-up to 2013’s debut ‘Days Are Gone‘ took so long to finish, bassist Este Haim said: “We write and produce everything ourselves, we don’t have writers sending songs via email.”

Meanwhile, the trio of sisters have also announced several UK tour dates – including Reading & Leeds Festival and being among the latest additions for BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend, alongside Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Kasabian and many more.