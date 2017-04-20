Haim reveal release date of new music

Something big is dropping next week

Haim have unveiled a new teaser video promising the release date of new music.

After trailing their comeback with a series of mysterious billboards around the world, now the returning trio look set to drop their first new music in four years next week.

Taking to Twitter, the band shared a video of guitarist and singer Danielle Haim performing an energetic drum solo, before cutting to a caption on the date ‘April 27, 2017’.

The new record and follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed ‘Days Are Gone’ has been in the works for quite some time, and was originally pencilled for release back in Autumn

Earlier this year, the band promised “classic songwriting, but also modern, exciting and fearless” tracks from their new LP. Song titles include ‘Nothing’s Wrong’ and ‘Give Me Just A Little Of Your Love’ – stating that it would be arriving later this year. Additional contributors to the record include former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij and producer Ariel Rechtshaid — the latter was involved in ‘Days Are Gone’.

Meanwhile, the trio of sisters have also announced several UK tour dates – including Reading & Leeds Festival and being among the latest additions for BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend, alongside Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Kasabian and many more.