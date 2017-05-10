Haim reveal ‘Something To Tell You’ album cover

Band's second album is to be released in July

Haim have revealed the album cover for their upcoming record ‘Something To Tell You’.

The trio release the LP, their second album and follow-up to 2013 debut ‘Days Are Gone’, on July 7. They have so far unveiled lead single ‘Right Now’ and recent track ‘Want You Back’.

Now the band have shared the album’s artwork. See it in the Instagram post beneath:

Haim recently spoke in a new interview about sexism in music. Speaking to Rolling Stone, the band described how their recent single ‘Right Now’ was penned as “an ode to boss-ass bitchness”.

Guitarist Alana said: “I grew up listening to Tom Petty’s ‘You Got Lucky’, where the whole theme is, ‘You’re lucky to be with me’. I never really heard a song that said that from a woman’s perspective. Being a woman in a power position and dating someone, in my experience, is hard. You need a man who’s strong enough, to paraphrase Sheryl Crow.”

Singer Danielle added: “We deal with that a lot – not even in dating, but just being the chairwomen of our company. Asserting our power – sometimes it’s tough.”

Alana went on to recall how the band were once mistaken for members of another group’s “entourage” at a festival: “I got on a golf cart this one time and the guy said, ‘Miss, get off.’ I said, ‘I play in Haim.’ He said, ‘Never heard of you, please get off.’ Is that how you look at me, for real? I couldn’t possibly be playing – I must be someone’s girlfriend. I was like, ‘I’m wearing puppy pyjamas, bruh. You don’t wanna fuck with me!'”

Earlier this year, the band promised “classic songwriting, but also modern, exciting and fearless” tracks from their new LP. Song titles include ‘Nothing’s Wrong’ and ‘Give Me Just A Little Of Your Love’.

Explaining their perfectionism and why their new album took so long to finish, bassist Este Haim said: “We write and produce everything ourselves, we don’t have writers sending songs via email.”

Meanwhile, the trio of sisters have also announced several UK tour dates – including Reading & Leeds Festival and being among the latest additions for BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend, alongside Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Kasabian and many more.