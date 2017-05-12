Song is lifted from upcoming second album 'Something To Tell You'

Haim have shared the studio version of recent single ‘Right Now’.

‘Right Now’ was unveiled last month in the form of a live video. It marked the announcement of their second album ‘Something To Tell You’, which will follow 2013 debut ‘Days Are Gone’ on July 7.

After recently releasing the album’s second single ‘Want You Back’, Haim have now shared the album version of ‘Right Now’. Listen below via YouTube and Spotify.

Listen below via YouTube and Spotify.

Watch Haim’s live video for ‘Right Now’:

Haim recently shared the album artwork and tracklist for their new record.

Earlier this year, the band promised “classic songwriting, but also modern, exciting and fearless” tracks from their new LP.

“If someone else wrote our songs instead of us, we’d be quicker,” Alana said, with Este adding: “We go over every single sound, every single beat.”

“Maybe we would have been worried if we didn’t think we were making awesome shit,” Alana added.

Lead singer Danielle continued to describe how after their last tour finished in 2014 “we went right back into writing for the next album,” explaining: “We didn’t want to take any time off. But nothing really stuck. All we knew for two years was wake up, soundcheck, play the show, go to sleep and fit in a slice of pizza at some point. We needed to turn our brains from touring brains back to writing brains. When we came home, we literally got off the bus, took a nap and went right into the studio.”

Meanwhile, the trio of sisters have also announced several UK tour dates – including Reading & Leeds Festival and being among the latest additions for BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend, alongside Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Kasabian and many more.