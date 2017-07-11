Trio follow on from the release of their second album ‘Something to Tell You’ last week

Haim have covered Selena Gomez‘s recent single ‘Bad Liar’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The California trio popped into the Live Lounge studios earlier today (July 11), delivering an impromptu cover of Gomez’s track with Danielle Haim playing percussion with the use of kitchen items ranging from glasses and mugs to coffee jars.

Watch a preview of the cover below and see the full performance here. Haim also performed their track ‘Want You Back’.

Haim released their second album ‘Something to Tell You’, the follow-up to their 2013 debut album ‘Days Are Gone’, last Friday (July 7).

During their Glastonbury performance over the weekend, the band staged an impromptu dance party during their crowd-pleasing set in the sun on The Other Stage. Following a rendition of the ‘Days Are Gone’ track ‘Falling’, Este asked if “they should keep the dance party going” – a question that was met with wild cheers from the audience.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Watch Hanson talk about Haim in the video below.

Haim recently announced North American tour dates for this summer. See those below.

August 19 Long Beach, CA – ALT 98.7 Summer Camp at Queen Mary Events Park

September 3 Seattle, WA – Bumbershoot Festival

September 4 Vancouver, British Columbia – Malkin Bowl

September 5 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

September 7 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

September 9 Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

September 10 Dana Point, CA – Ohana Music and Arts Festival at Doheny State Beach

September 12 Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

September 13 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

September 15 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

September 16-17 Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown

September 24 Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

October 20-22 Phoenix, AZ – Lost Lake Music Festival