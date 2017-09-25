Watch Haim’s new short film ‘Valentine’

It's been directed by 'There Will Be Blood' filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, who also directed the video for the Haim track 'Right Now'

Haim have released a new in-the-studio film, Valentine, which has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson – watch the short visual piece below.

Valentine is the three-piece’s latest collaboration with the There Will Be Blood director, after the latter directed the music video for the Haim track ‘Right Now’ back in April. Anderson will also direct the upcoming video for the band’s new single, ‘Little of Your Love’.

The 14-minute film captures Haim in an LA studio playing tracks from their sophomore album ‘Something To Tell You’, which was released in July. Watch Valentine below.

Announcing the release of Valentine earlier today (September 25), Haim released a statement on their Twitter which praised Anderson and his previous work while also revealing a little about their creative relationship to date.

Earlier this month, the band released a short video clip which saw them dancing to the Randy Newman hit ‘I Love L.A.’

Haim also recently revealed that the recording of ‘Something To Tell You’ had to be put on hold after producer Ariel Rechtshaid was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The producer was diagnosed with the disease in 2015, just as the band had begun the studio sessions for ‘Something To Tell You’.