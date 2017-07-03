Haim to play surprise London show this week

Band will mark release of second album ‘Something to Tell You’ with a gig at Camden's Electric Ballroom on Sunday (July 9)

Haim have announced a surprise London gig for later this week.

The LA trio will play a late-notice show at Camden’s Electric Ballroom on Sunday (July 9). Fans can apply for tickets by pre-ordering the band’s new album.

Pre-orders must be purchased by midday on Thursday (July 6). Tickets will then be available on Friday (July 7) at 10am. Find more information here.

Haim are set to release second album ‘Something to Tell You’, the follow-up to their 2013 debut album ‘Days Are Gone’, on Friday (July 7). They will also release an Apple Music documentary about the making of the record.

The band recently unveiled a new song called ‘Little Of Your Love’. The track follows on from the previously released ‘I Want You Back‘ and ‘Right Now‘.

During their Glastonbury performance over the weekend, the band staged an impromptu dance party during their crowd-pleasing set in the sun on The Other Stage. Following a rendition of the ‘Days Are Gone’ track ‘Falling’, Este asked if “they should keep the dance party going” – a question that was met with wild cheers from the audience.

The band recently announced North American tour dates for this summer. See those below.

August 19 Long Beach, CA – ALT 98.7 Summer Camp at Queen Mary Events Park

September 3 Seattle, WA – Bumbershoot Festival

September 4 Vancouver, British Columbia – Malkin Bowl

September 5 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

September 7 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

September 9 Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

September 10 Dana Point, CA – Ohana Music and Arts Festival at Doheny State Beach

September 12 Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

September 13 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

September 15 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

September 16-17 Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown

September 24 Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

October 20-22 Phoenix, AZ – Lost Lake Music Festival