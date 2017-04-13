Haim tease their comeback with mysterious London billboards

Andrew Trendell
By

Are the three sisters about to drop new material?

Haim are teasing their imminent return and new album, with a mysterious billboard appearing in London. Check out the photos below.

The new record and follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed ‘Days Are Gone’ has been in the works for quite some time, and was originally pencilled for release back in Autumn. Now, with a huge run of tour dates scheduled for the summer, including headlining the Radio One Stage at Reading & Leeds 2017, it looks like the trio of sisters are set to return.

Speculation now surrounds a mysterious new billboard that has appeared near Shoreditch High Street station on London – sparking rumours that the band may be about to announce the record and tour, or at least unveil their first new single. Their label Polydor shared a photo of the billboard with the message ‘NEW HAIM COMING’.

The new Haim Billboard in Shoreditch

Their record label Poldydor also added:

Earlier this year, the band promised “classic songwriting, but also modern, exciting and fearless” tracks from their new LP. Song titles include ‘Nothing’s Wrong’ and ‘Give Me Just A Little Of Your Love’ – stating that it would be arriving later this year.

Explaining their perfectionism and why the album is taking time to finish, bassist Este Haim said: “We write and produce everything ourselves, we don’t have writers sending songs via email.”

Additional contributors to the record include former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij and producer Ariel Rechtshaid — the latter was involved in ‘Days Are Gone’.

The band debuted several tracks from the record earlier in 2016, before cancelling a batch of tour dates to focus on the album.