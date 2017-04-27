Haim unveil new song & video ‘Right Now’, and announce new album ‘Something To Tell You’

Haim return to storm the summer

Haim have unveiled their new video and song ‘Right Now’, as well as announcing their long-awaited second album ‘Something To Tell You’.

Having been teasing their new record with a run of billboards around the world and Instagram trailer videos, now the trio of sisters return – with their Ariel Rechtshaid-produced new album. They also worked with Vampire Weekend’s Rostam Batamanglij on the record, which will be released on July 7.

Shot by acclaimed Radiohead, ‘There Will Be Blood’ and ‘Boogie Nights’ director Paul Thomas Anderson, their new live video for ‘Right Now’ has also been premiered. Just a taster of the record, the first proper and official single from ‘Something To Tell You’ will be released on 3 May.

Earlier this year, the band promised “classic songwriting, but also modern, exciting and fearless” tracks from their new LP. Song titles include ‘Nothing’s Wrong’ and ‘Give Me Just A Little Of Your Love’.

Explaining their perfectionism and why the follow-up to 2013’s debut ‘Days Are Gone‘ took so long to finish, bassist Este Haim said: “We write and produce everything ourselves, we don’t have writers sending songs via email.”

Meanwhile, the trio of sisters have also announced several UK tour dates – including Reading & Leeds Festival and being among the latest additions for BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend, alongside Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Kasabian and many more.