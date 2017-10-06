Over half of young people go to gigs on their own

Do you ever go solo to shows?

New statistics show that half of young people aged 18-24 go to gigs alone.

The study conducted by DICE found that 65% of youngsters surveyed had been to a music concert by themselves – and a massive 98% wouldn’t mind doing it again. Not only that, but 84% said that the music sounded better while alone.

Among the reasons given for going solo to a show, 38% said that friends were unavailable, 37% had friends with different taste, and 31% said it was because their decision to go to show was spontaneous and last minute.

Of the 500 people who took part in the research, indie music was the most popular genre of music that people went alone to with 41% preferring guitar music, while pop came in at 2% and grime 1%.

Over 30million people attended gigs and festivals in the UK in 2016.