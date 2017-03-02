Hall & Oates team up with Tears For Fears for 80s-themed tour

The two classic acts will tour North America together from May to July

Hall & Oates and Tears For Fears are to tour North America together later this year.

The two acts each enjoyed great success in the 1980s – though Hall & Oates initially formed in 1970 – and, while Hall & Oates have never split up, Tears For Fears reformed in 2000 after parting company in 1991.

Joining forces for a co-headline tour, Hall & Oates and Tears For Fears will embark on the jaunt in Tulsa on May 4 before wrapping up the tour in LA on July 28 at the Staples Center. Allen Stone will serve as the support act on the tour.

See the full schedule for the Hall & Oates and Tears For Fears tour below.

May 4 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 6 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center

May 8 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

May 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

May 13 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Bradley Center

May 15 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

May 17 – Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena

May 20 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

May 22 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

May 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

June 7 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

June 9 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

June 11 – Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Center

June 13 – Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena

June 16 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

June 17 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

June 19 – Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

June 21 – Quebec City, Quebec, Videotron Centre

June 24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

June 26 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

July 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

July 13 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

July 15 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 17 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

July 19 – San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

July 21 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

July 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

July 25 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

July 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

While Tears For Fears are reportedly working on their first album since 2004’s ‘Everybody Loves A Happy Ending’, the band will also play in London’s Hyde Park in July as a supporting act for The Killers‘ huge headline British Summer Time show.