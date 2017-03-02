Hall & Oates team up with Tears For Fears for 80s-themed tour

The two classic acts will tour North America together from May to July
Hall & Oates and Tears For Fears are to tour North America together later this year.
The two acts each enjoyed great success in the 1980s – though Hall & Oates initially formed in 1970 – and, while Hall & Oates have never split up, Tears For Fears reformed in 2000 after parting company in 1991.
Joining forces for a co-headline tour, Hall & Oates and Tears For Fears will embark on the jaunt in Tulsa on May 4 before wrapping up the tour in LA on July 28 at the Staples Center. Allen Stone will serve as the support act on the tour.
See the full schedule for the Hall & Oates and Tears For Fears tour below.
May 4 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
May 6 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center
May 8 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
May 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
May 13 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Bradley Center
May 15 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
May 17 – Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena
May 20 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
May 22 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
May 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
June 7 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
June 9 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
June 11 – Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Center
June 13 – Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena
June 16 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
June 17 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
June 19 – Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
June 21 – Quebec City, Quebec, Videotron Centre
June 24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
June 26 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center
July 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
July 13 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
July 15 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 17 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
July 19 – San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center
July 21 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
July 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
July 25 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
July 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
While Tears For Fears are reportedly working on their first album since 2004’s ‘Everybody Loves A Happy Ending’, the band will also play in London’s Hyde Park in July as a supporting act for The Killers‘ huge headline British Summer Time show.