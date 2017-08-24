Halsey hits back at fan for slamming her Playboy shoot

Singer also opens up about her 'white guilt' in the magazine

Halsey has hit back at a fan who has criticised her for appearing in Playboy magazine.

The singer took to Instagram to share a picture of her cover shoot – which features her in a pink vest top – and her Flaunt magazine cover, in which she dons just a bra, and captioned it “Not-so-covered cover girl”.

But one fan was outraged that feminist Halsey would pose for a magazine like Playboy, which is renowned for its nude pictorials and wrote: ”You are a feminist but you flash your boobs in Playboy magazine,” along with a perplexed face emoji.

She hit back scribing: ”Yeah it’s crazy. I can show my tits in Playboy, perform at the Nobel Peace, speak at the Planned Parenthood Gala with Hillary Clinton, shake my ass on 300 stages, give a speech at the United Nations, do 150 shots of tequila, get a #1 album, and march in the streets of DC all in just ONE year! Newsflash. A woman can be multi dimensional #WeAreNotJustOneThing (sic). Just so we are fucking clear.”

In the magazine she spoke out about “white guilt” and her experience of living life as bi- racial.

“I’m half black,” she said. “My dad managed a car dealership, wore a suit to work, had a nice watch, was always clean-shaven, handsome, played golf on the weekends. And people would come up to him like, ‘Yo, brotha! What’s up!’ And my dad would be like, ‘Hi…'”

Halsey continued: “I’m white-passing. I’ve accepted that about myself and have never tried to control anything about black culture that’s not mine. I’m proud to be in a biracial family, I’m proud of who I am, and I’m proud of my hair. One of my big jokes a long time ago was ‘I look white, but I still have white boys in my life asking me why my nipples are brown’. Every now and then I experience these racial blips.”