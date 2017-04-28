Halsey shares ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ album tracklist

Singer's new record is coming on June 2

Halsey has shared the tracklist for her upcoming album ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’.

The US singer will be releasing the follow-up to her 2015 top 10 debut ‘Badlands’ this summer, with ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ coming on June 2.

Halsey had teased the news about her album details in a newspaper sent to fans (see below) and now she’s unveiled the full tracklisting. It features guest spots from Quavo and Cashmere Cat.

Hidden in the newspaper. A TRACKLIST….. ✨🌹🔥 hopeless fountain kingdom 6/2/17 A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Some fans across America woke up to a newspaper on their doorstep that features some clues and hints about hopeless fountain kingdom. A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

She recently unveiled her own self-directed video for new single ‘Now Or Never’. Check it out below. “The video for ‘Now Or Never’ (my directorial debut!) is one part in the centre of a long narrative that tells the story of two people in love despite the forces trying to keep them apart,” said Halsey at the time. “On its own the song is about two impatient young lovers, but in the context of the hopeless fountain kingdom universe, the stakes are much higher for these two star-crossed lovers.”

Earlier this year, Halsey gave fans a taster of new material by dropping ‘Not Afraid Anymore’ from the Fifthy Shades Darker soundtrack.

She’ll be returning to the UK for shows supporting Justin Bieber at his British Summer Time gig at London’s Hyde Park, as well as performing at Glastonbury 2017 and Reading & Leeds.