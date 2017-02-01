Halsey asks Brendan Urie to clarify confusing Panic! At The Disco lyric

That 'I Write Sins Not Tragedies' dilemma, solved.

Halsey has asked Panic! At The Disco‘s Brendan Urie to clarify one of the band’s most famous lyrics to help out a confused fan.

On the band’s breakthrough hit from 2006, Urie apparently sings: “Haven’t you people ever heard of closing a goddamn door?!” However, like many fans, Twitter’s @Ruhquel expressed confusion that Urie doesn’t instead sing “the goddamn door” – which seems to make more sense.

After Halsey tweeted at Urie asking for an explanation, the frontman replied: “The real question is how did Trump become THE President and not just remain A menial celebrity host, amiright?”

He then added in a subsequent reply: “Btw, there is no answer. I’ve sung “Sins” both ways. Doesn’t matter. Trust me, it’s all right.”

Listen to ‘I Write Sins Not Tragedies’ to hear the confusing lyric below.

Brendan Urie recently opened up about his battles with anxiety, describing it as “so painful I can’t even describe”‘. He and Panic! At The Disco covered The Weeknd and Daft Punk’s hit ‘Starboy’ during their appearance in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge last year.

Meanwhile, Halsey has shared a new song called ‘Not Afraid Anymore’, which appears on the soundtrack of film sequel Fifty Shades Darker.