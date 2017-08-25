Halsey says there’s a ‘skepticism’ around female artists

"People want to discount them," she said in a new interview with Charli XCX

Halsey has spoken about about the “skepticism” around female artists.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The singer, who released her second album ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom‘ in June, is due to head out on a US arena tour later this year with Charli XCX.

The pair recently took part in a joint interview with Billboard where the subject of how female musicians are talked about in terms of songwriting. “There’s a skepticism behind female artists in general,” Halsey said. “From when I first started, I wrote [my music].”

Charli added: “And people were like, ‘Oh, who wrote your songs?’ There’s so much doubt, especially with being a pop star and being a female. Taylor Swift, amazing songwriter. Katy Perry, amazing songwriter. Lady Gaga, amazing songwriter.”

Halsey then replied: “People want to discount them.”

The two artists then discussed how supportive other female musicians are towards each other now. Charli said there was a “generally unspoken consensus” between them where it wasn’t “cool to be competitive or fighting”.

http://link.brightcove.com/services/player/?bctid=5481462728001



“It’s really about friendship and collaboration,” she added. “And that sounds so fucking cheesy, but…”

The pair will begin their tour in Uncasville, Connecticut on September 29. PartyNextDoor will also appear on the run of dates.

Halsey was recently praised by Russian fans for playing in the country despite “gay propaganda” laws.

Charli XCX, meanwhile, revealed her self-directed video for ‘Boys’, which subverts the typical male gaze of music videos and features a raft of big names including Riz Ahmed, Joe Jonas, Bastille‘s Dan Smith, Diplo, Mac DeMarco and more.