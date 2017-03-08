Halsey shares naked photo to announce new album title and release date

'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom' is coming soon

Halsey has shared a naked photo to announce the title and release date of her new album.

The US singer will be releasing the follow-up to her 2015 top 10 debut ‘Badlands’ this summer, with ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ coming in June.

The ‘New Americana’ and ‘Colors’ star took to Twitter to share the news, with an image of her in the nude:

She then informed fans that this would not be the album’s artwork, and that she’d ‘make them find it’.

Earlier this year, Halsey gave fans a taster of new material by dropping ‘Not Afraid Anymore’ from the Fifthy Shades Darker soundtrack.

“What happens? Do I lose my record deal? Do I lose everything? Or do I keep [the pregnancy]?,” she said. “What are the fans going to think? What are the moms going to think? What is the Midwest going to think? What’s fucking everyone going to think?”

She also went on to describe experiencing a miscarriage in a hotel room then continuing to play a show that same day.

“It’s the angriest performance that I’ve ever done in my life. That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a fucking human being any more.’ This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I’m doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just started throwing up.”

Halsey says she “beat myself up” over the miscarriage “because I think that the reason it happened is just the lifestyle I was living. I wasn’t drinking. I wasn’t doing drugs. I was fucking overworked – in the hospital every couple of weeks because I was dehydrated, needing bags of IVs brought to my green room. I was anaemic, I was fainting. My body just broke the fuck down.”

“I had a choice,” she says. “I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star. More than I want to be anything in the world.”