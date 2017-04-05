Halsey unveils new single and video ‘Now Or Never’

'The stakes are much higher for these two star-crossed lovers'

Halsey has unveiled her own self-directed new video for new single ‘Now Or Never’. Check it out below.

Taken from her upcoming album ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom‘, the new clip sees Halsey team up with acclaimed director Sing J Lee for the cinematic video.

“The video for ‘Now Or Never’ (my directorial debut!) is one part in the centre of a long narrative that tells the story of two people in love despite the forces trying to keep them apart,” said Halsey. “On its own the song is about two impatient young lovers, but in the context of the hopeless fountain kingdom universe, the stakes are much higher for these two star-crossed lovers.”

The US singer will be releasing the follow-up to her 2015 top 10 debut ‘Badlands’ this summer, with ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ coming on June 2.