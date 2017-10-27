Hannibal Buress talks about the time he angered Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Buress told the story on new TBS animated digital series 'Storyville'

Comedian Hannibal Buress has recalled the time he met Beyoncé and Jay-Z and managed to anger them both.

Buress told the story on new TBS animated digital series Storyville, describing how he tried to take a picture of the couple posing for a photo with his friends, Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa. Buress explained how Jay-Z told him to “be cool”.

“I would never just pull out my phone and take a picture of people just chilling,” the Broad City star said. “[But] they’re taking a picture, why not pull out my phone and take a picture [too]?”

“The situation with a club is that it’s too loud to say what you really want to say. Like, ‘nah, I don’t want to be cool. This is a great picture. This is two friends of mine from Chicago doing well and they’re hanging out with you, one of the biggest rappers in the world and your wife, one of the biggest stars in the world. I’m not gonna be cool.'”

“But I couldn’t say that because it was too loud,” Buress added. “It would have be weird to yell that at Jay-Z. So I just took it… In my picture, you can see Beyoncé angrily pointing at me.”

Watch Buress telling the story in the video below:

Storyville is described as “a digital animated series that features world famous comedians, musicians, and artists telling true life stories about their wild adventures.” Another episode features Post Malone.