Hans Zimmer honours those who died in Grenfell Tower fire at emotional Wembley gig

He also vowed to donate all proceeds to those effected

Hans Zimmer paid tribute to London and those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire during at emotional gig at The SSE Arena Wembley. Check out footage and the setlist below.

Backed by Johnny Marr’s son Nile and an all-star orchestra, Zimmer delivered an epic 39-song set of soundtrack score songs from films including ‘Inception’, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’, ‘Gladiator’, ‘The Lion King’, ‘Interstellar’ and many more – as well as reuniting with Trevor Horn to perform The Buggles’ classic hit ‘Video Killed The Radio Star’.

“I don’t know how to not mention what happened yesterday,” Zimmer told the crowd before performing ‘Roll Tide’ from ‘The Crimson Tide’, “but when a tragedy happens you all pull together.”

Touched by how people had spent their “hard earned money to be here tonight,” Zimmer then vowed to give all of the proceeds from the show to those effected by the Grenfell Tower blaze. He then said “We are all London” while receiving a standing ovation.

In an evening where he also paid tribute to the victims of the London and Manchester terror attacks, as well as sharing fond memories of the late Heath Ledger, Zimmer also did right on once being too ‘grumpy in the middle of a movie’ to join The Buggles on stage and run through ‘Video Killed The Radio Star’.

The setlist was:

Driving Miss Daisy:

-Driving

Sherlock Holmes:

– Discombobulate

Madagascar:

– Zoosters Breakout

Crimson Tide:

– Roll Tide

Angels & Demons:

– 160 BPM

Gladiator:

– The Wheat

– The Battle

– Elysium

– Now We Are Free

The Da Vinci Code

– Chevaliers de Sangreal

The Lion King:

– Circle of Life

– This Land / Lea Halalela

– King of Pride Rock

Pirates of the Caribbean:

– Jack Sparrow

– One Day

– Up Is Down

– He’s a Pirate

True Romance:

– You’re So Cool

The Buggles Reunion:

– Video Killed The Radio Star

Rain Man:

– Rain Man (Main Theme)

Thelma and Louise:

– Thunderbird

Man of Steel:

– What Are You Going to Do When You Are Not Saving the World?

Batman vs Superman:

– Is She With You? (Wonder Woman Theme)

Thin Red Line

– Journey to the Line

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

– The Electro Suite

The Dark Knight

– Why So Serious?

– Like a Dog Chasing Cars

– Why Do We Fall?

– Introduce a Little Anarchy

– Gotham’s Reckoning

– The Fire Rises

Aurora:

– Aurora

Interstellar:

– Day One

– Where We’re Going

– No Time For Caution

– Stay

Inception:

– Dream Is Collapsing

– Mombasa

– Time

Hans Zimmer’s remaining UK tour dates are:

Friday June 16 – SSE Arena Wembley, London

Saturday June 17 – Liverpool Echo Arena

Sunday June 18 – Glasgow SSE Hydro