Hans Zimmer says meeting Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood left him ‘starstruck’

The composer joined forces with the band for the 'Blue Planet II' soundtrack

Hans Zimmer says he was “starstruck” upon meeting Radiohead‘s Jonny Greenwood for their Blue Planet II soundtrack contribution.

The two parties joined forces for a reworking of the band’s ‘Bloom’ track for the nature documentary series. ‘ocean (bloom)’ was released late last month.

Now, the famed composer has admitted that meeting Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood left him “starstruck”.

“Oh, I’ll just admit it, I was a bit starstruck,” Zimmer told CBC Radio about first meeting Greenwood, “He is my favourite film composer.” He also admitted to being scared to “mess up their song, because they’re not just anybody.”

“Bloom was inspired by the original Blue Planet series so it’s great to be able to come full circle with the song and reimagine it for this incredible landmark’s sequel,” Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke said of the project.

“Hans is a prodigious composer who effortlessly straddles several musical genres so it was liberating for us all to work with such a talent and see how he wove the sound of the series and Bloom together.”

Yorke also recently admitted that the original Blue Planet was “profound, spiritual” experience.

“This was me lying on the sofa trying to go back to sleep when I’ve been up too late with my son – 7 o’clock in the morning when he was small – and it coming in and out of my subconscious,” he said on the show.

“And staying there, and you know especially stuff about the deep and these life forms they’d discovered on that series, that seemed to be the implication, that they managed to go so deep that they’d discovered all these creatures that existed they we didn’t know about. That whole thing for me, the idea of discovering life that humanity doesn’t know about, is to me one of the most profound kind of things, profound concepts. Even if it’s discovering fossils, or the idea that creatures exist – that there’s a history to the place we live that we don’t know anything about – to me is the most profound, spiritual expression of humanity when we discover it.”