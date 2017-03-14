Hanson announce 25th anniversary world tour

'MMMBop' stars are back

Hanson have announced plans to hit the road for a world tour to mark their 25th anniversary.

The boy band, comprised of brothers Zac, Taylor and Isaac Hanson, will kick off The Middle of Everywhere 25th Anniversary World Tour in May at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The trio helped launch the event in their hometown in 2013. That same year the trio launched their own beer.

“Making music together for 25 years is a milestone that we had to acknowledge, and what better way to do it than with an anniversary tour,” a statement from Taylor reads.

“This year is not only about the two decades of music, it’s about celebrating the incredible community of fans who have been with us, singing along year after year,” Isaac adds.

The tour announcement comes a few months after the brothers revealed they would release their second Christmas album, ‘ooh Christmas’, later this year.

The band recently claimed they have yet to hear a good cover version of their classic hit ‘MMMBop’.

Both One Direction and The Vamps have tackled the ’90s smash in recent years, but the song’s writers and original performers reckon its chorus is a persistent stumbling block.

After Taylor Hanson told Vulture that he has yet to be impressed by an ‘MMMBop’ cover, Isaac Hanson elaborated: “You know why? People can’t sing the chorus right. Most of the time they syncopate it wrong.”

“I think ‘MMMBop’ probably needs a really good cover…” Zac Hanson added, before Taylor suggested: “Someone needs to either make it totally their own in a genuinely unique way, or it needs to be a band that has a sensibility for old R&B. Fitz and the Tantrums could maybe do it…”

“If Bruno Mars were interested, he’d probably find a way to kill it,” Isaac then suggested.

The original ballad version of the song appeared on Hanson’s independent album of the same name which was released in March 1996.

The following year, the song became a Number One hit in the UK and US after being reworked into an upbeat pop track by producers The Dust Brothers.