Hanson call Justin Bieber’s music ‘chlamydia of the ears’

'MMMBop' stars compare Bieber's songs to a sexually transmitted disease

Hanson have compared Justin Bieber‘s music to chlamydia in a new interview.

The boy band – best known for their 1997 hit ‘MMMBop’ – comprise of brothers Zac, Taylor and Isaac Hanson. They recently announced a 25th anniversary tour.

In an interview with Australian radio station Hit107 FM, the brothers were played a series of songs and had to guess what they were. After failing to correctly name Bieber’s recent collaboration with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, ‘Despacito’, one of the brothers said: “Can I just say I’m glad I didn’t know what that was”.

He added: “I prefer not to get any venereal diseases so whenever Justin Bieber[‘s songs] gets near me or near my ears… It’s just ear infections, they’re terrible.”

Another Hanson member then said: “Chlamydia of the ear, it sucks.”

Hanson recently claimed they have yet to hear a good cover version of ‘MMMBop’.

Luis Fonsi, meanwhile, has defended Bieber for not knowing the Spanish lyrics from their hit song. Bieber was recently pelted with bottles when he refused to sing the song live, stating that he didn’t know the words.

Fonsi told ABC Radio: “I mean, obviously I would love for him to… learn it. I don’t blame him not knowing [the lyrics], and I think we have to give him a little bit of a pass because [Spanish is] not his main language.”