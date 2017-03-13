Happy Mondays announce massive UK greatest hits tour

The '24 Hour Party People' are hitting the road

Happy Mondays have announced details of a massive winter UK and Ireland tour to celebrate their greatest hits.

The Madchester veterans will be hitting the road throughout November and December to mark 30 years since the release of their debut album, ‘Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out)’

Their upcoming tour dates are below. There will be a fan pre-sale from 10am on Wednesday 15 March before going on sale at 9am on Friday 17 March. Tickets will be available here.

Tue November 14 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Wed November 15 2017 – BRIGHTON Dome

Thu November 16 2017 – LONDON Roundhouse

Fri November 17 2017 – CARDIFF Great Hall – Cardiff Uni

Sat November 18 2017 – PORTSMOUTH Pyramids Centre

Wed November 22 2017 – FOLKESTONE Leas Cliff Hall

Thu November 23 2017 – NORWICH UEA

Fri November 24 2017 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

Sat November 25 2017 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Tue November 28 2017 – PRESTON Guild Hall

Wed November 29 2017 – SCUNTHORPE Baths Hall

Thu November 30 2017 – CARLISE Sands Centre

Fri December 01 2017 – LIVERPOOL Olympia

Sat December 02 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Wed December 06 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

Thu December 07 2017 – LINCOLN Engine Shed

Fri December 08 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Sat December 09 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Wed December 13 2017 – MANCHESTER Academy

Thu December 14 2017 – LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru

Fri December 15 2017 – DUBLIN Vicar Street

Wed December 20 2017 – ABERDEEN Beach Ballroom

Thu December 21 2017 – INVERNESS Ironworks

Fri December 22 2017 – KILMARNOCK Grand Hall

Sat December 23 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

While frontman Shaun Ryder has been working on a solo album, last year he told NME that they were “going to do a Happy Mondays album first, but we’ve put the brakes on that until next year, as there’s been record label politics.”

He continued: “Plus, there’s six people in the Mondays who’ve all got an equal say and we’ve been arguing for 30 years about who’s the boss. It just takes longer to get done.

“While all that’s going on with the Mondays, me and Kermit are doing a Black Grape album. We’re keeping it close to our chests as to how it sounds, but me and Kermit still flow. We’ve still got that energy we did back in the day. There’s only two of us, not six, so it’s not too strenuous to make a Black Grape album.”