Happy Mondays’ Bez brands Donald Trump a ‘puppet’

Maraca dancer also gives his verdict on potential US-UK trade deal

Happy Mondays man Bez has branded the US President Donald Trump a “puppet”.

The maraca dancer also criticised American politics at a recent event for Liam Gallagher‘s Pretty Green label.

“Trump is an all-American President. You don’t get there unless you’ve been chosen by the leading elite,” he told the Manchester Evening News.

“So basically America, they are the Knights Templars of and they’ve taken us into perpetual war- that’s their game.”

“For me, it doesn’t matter who it is, who’s the head figure of America. He’s just a puppet.”

Getty

Bez also said that any trade deal between the US and the UK was just a form of “corporate dictatorship” post Brexit.

The Happy Mondays man recently revealed that he had stopped taking drugs unless they’re “organic”.

“I’ve not actually stopped taking drugs, but only if they’re organic will they get into my system now,” Bez said.

He also revealed why he dances like he does onstage during the Mondays’ gigs, adding that he is “trying to portray the rebellious, fucked-up attitude of the ecstasy, acid generation”.

Despite his age, Bez last year expressed an interest in taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

“I reckon I could go all the way…dancing has made me famous, and entertaining people is what I do best,” he said at the time. “I’ve lost count of the number of blokes who’ve come up to me over the years and said ‘thanks for making it OK for indie guys to get on the dance floor’.”

It wouldn’t be the first time the Madchester legend appeared on a reality show, having won Celebrity Big Brother in 2005. “I’m a man of the people, a man for all people” he commented. “I reckon that’s why I won Celebrity Big Brother. People saw the real me, a decent bloke.”