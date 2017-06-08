Harry Styles announces huge UK, EU and world 2018 arena tour
Support comes from Warpaint, Leon Bridges and Kacey Musgraves
Harry Styles has announced details of a huge UK, European and world arena tour for 2018 – with some surprising support acts. Full dates and ticket details are below.
In support of his self-titled debut solo album, the One Direction star will be following up his Autumn shows with a lengthy new tour – which rolls into the UK and Ireland with dates in Birmingham, Manchester, London, Glasgow and Dublin next year.
Having previously announced that his October shows will see him supported by MUNA, his 2018 dates see him joined by Kacey Musgraves (U.S. and Canada), Warpaint (Asia) and Leon Bridges (South America and Mexico), with special guests for Europe and Australia to be announced soon.
Harry Styles’ new 2018 tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday June 16 and will be available here.
Sun March 11 2018 – BASEL St Jakobshalle
Tue March 13 2018 – PARIS AccorHotels Arena
Wed March 14 2018 – AMSTERDAM Ziggo Dome
Fri March 16 2018 – ANTWERP Sportpaleis
Sun March 18 2018 – STOCKHOLM Ericsson Globe
Mon March 19 2018 – COPENHAGEN Royal Arena
Wed March 21 2018 – OSLO Spektrum
Sat March 24 2018 – OBERHAUSEN Konig-Pilsener Arena
Sun March 25 2018 – HAMBURG Barclaycard Arena
Tue March 27 2018 – MUNICH Olympiahalle
Fri March 30 2018 – BARCELONA Palau Sant Jordi
Sat March 31 2018 – MADRID WiZink Center
Mon April 02 2018 – MILAN Mediolanum Forum
Wed April 04 2018 – BOLOGNA Unipol Arena
Thu April 05 2018 – MANNHEIM SAP Arena
Sat April 07 2018 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena
Mon April 09 2018 – MANCHESTER Manchester Arena
Wed April 11 2018 – LONDON O2 Arena
Thu April 12 2018 – LONDON O2 Arena
Sat April 14 2018 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro
Mon April 16 2018 – IRELAND 3 Arena
Sat April 21 2018 – PERTH Arena
Tue April 24 2018 – MELBOURNE Hisense Arena
Fri April 27 2018 – SYDNEY Qudos Bank Arena
Sat April 28 2018 – BRISBANE Entertainment Centre
Tue June 05 2018 – DALLAS American Airlines Center
Thu June 07 2018 – HOUSTON Toyota Center
Sat June 09 2018 – FT LAUDERDALE BB&T Center
Mon June 11 2018 – ATLANTA Infinite Energy Center
Tue June 12 2018 – NASHVILLE Bridgestone Arena
Fri June 15 2018 – PHILADELPHIA Wells Fargo Center
Sat June 16 2018 – TORONTO Air Canada Centre
Mon June 18 2018 – BOSTON TD Garden
Thu June 21 2018 – NEW YORK Madison Square Garden
Sun June 24 2018 – WASHINGTON Verizon Center
Tue June 26 2018 – DETROIT Little Caesars Arena
Wed June 27 2018 – INDIANAPOLIS Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Sat June 30 2018 – CHICAGO United Center
Sun July 01 2018 – SAINT PAUL Xcel Energy Center
Tue July 03 2018 – DENVER Pepsi Center
Fri July 06 2018 – VANCOUVER Rogers Arena
Sat July 07 2018 – SEATTLE Key Arena
Mon July 09 2018 – SACRAMENTO Golden 1 Center
Wed July 11 2018 – SAN JOSE SAP Center at San Jose
Fri July 13 2018 – LOS ANGELES Forum
Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher recently shared his views on Harry Styles’ solo music.
He said: “People of my age have let themselves go, they’re fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos. They sit in their garage and write shite like ‘Sign of the Times’ for Harry Styles. Which, quite frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes!”