Harry Styles announces tour

He'll be playing the UK, Europe, US and beyond this summer

Harry Styles has announced details of a 2017 tour – heading to the UK, Europe, US and beyond this summer.

Now, he’s taken to Twitter to announce his world tour. In the UK, he’ll be playing relatively intimate settings at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, as well as Manchester Apollo and the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow.

While the precise venues around the rest of the world have not yet been revealed, Styles has stated the dates and the cities he’ll be visiting. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 5 May and will be available here. More details of the full tour will follow shortly.

Sun October 29 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Mon October 30 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Wed November 1 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Thu November 2 – GLASGOW SEC Armadillo

As well as recently revealing the dark meaning behind the lyrics to ‘Sign Of The Times‘, this week also saw Styles speak out for international gay rights.

In an interview with French talk show Quotidien, which you can watch below, when asked about gay rights, he said: “That doesn’t feel like politics to me. Stuff like equality feels much more fundamental.

“I feel like everyone is equal. That doesn’t feel like politics to me.”