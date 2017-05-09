Harry Styles documentary coming to Apple Music

'Harry Styles: Behind the Album' will be released on May 15

Apple Music has announced details of a new Harry Styles documentary.

Titled Harry Styles: Behind the Album, the documentary will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Styles’ upcoming debut solo album.

It will follow the former One Direction member recording at Abbey Road and in Jamaica, and will also feature live performances. It premieres on the streaming service on May 15.

“I kinda wanted to see if I could write something people liked without knowing everything about me,” Styles says of his new album in the trailer. “Anytime you’re doing anything different, it’s a bit scary.”

Watch a trailer here.

The singer’s self-titled debut solo album is due for release on May 12. So far, he has shared lead single ‘Sign Of The Times’, follow-up ‘Sweet Creature’, as well as performing the songs ‘Ever Since New York’ and ‘Carolina‘ live.

Styles unveiled his video for ‘Sign Of The Times’ earlier this week. It sees him flying and walking on water.

Styles has signed to Columbia Records for his solo material. Discussing Styles’ solo music last month, the label’s CEO Rob Stringer said: “We’re close and we’re very excited. We have a record we’re incredibly excited about and it’s not far away from being ready. We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he’s here to stay. Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who’s authentic.”

Styles recently gave his first solo interview to film director and former journalist Cameron Crowe for Rolling Stone. In it, Styles revealed how he had recorded in Jamaica, made carrot cake for Stevie Nicks and didn’t rule out a One Direction reunion at some point.

He recently announced UK tour dates. See those below.

Sun October 29 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Mon October 30 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Wed November 1 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Thu November 2 – GLASGOW SEC Armadillo