Did Harry Styles audition to be young Han Solo?

The singer made his British television debut on Graham Norton last night.

Harry Styles made his UK television debut as a solo artist last night (April 21), performing his latest single ‘Sign of the Times’ on The Graham Norton Show.

Styles spoke to Norton about going solo, citing that he doesn’t feel too lonely as he has a band he’s ‘very lucky to work with’.

Speaking of the album, Styles said he is “excited” and “proud of it”, as he’s worked “quite hard on it.” Norton also asked Styles about headlines he’s involved in. When asked if it was true whether he auditioned to be the young Han Solo, Styles stayed quiet.

You can see the quick-fire interview below, as well as the performance of ‘Sign of the Times’.

Styles appeared on Saturday Night Light last weekend (April 15) performing the single and album track ‘Ever Since New York’.

Discussing the lyrics of the album, Styles has revealed that he was inspired by ‘fundamentals’, and that ‘Sign Of The Times’ deals with a young mother being told that she has five minutes left to live.

“Most of the stuff that hurts me about what’s going on at the moment is not politics, it’s fundamentals,” he told Rolling Stone. “Equal rights. For everyone, all races, sexes, everything…”

He continued: “‘Sign of the Times’ came from ‘This isn’t the first time we’ve been in a hard time, and it’s not going to be the last time’. The song is written from a point of view as if a mother was giving birth to a child and there’s a complication. The mother is told, ‘The child is fine, but you’re not going to make it.’ The mother has five minutes to tell the child, ‘Go forth and conquer.’”

Harry Styles’ debut solo album is set for release on May 12.