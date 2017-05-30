Harry Styles calls Manchester bomb attack victim to say ‘I Love You’

Freya Lewis has been intensive care at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital for the past week.

Harry Styles rang a victim of the Manchester terror attack to tell her he ‘loved’ her.

Freya Lewis, 14, attended the Ariana Grande concert with her best friend Nell Jones, also 14, who was one of the 22 killed during the tragic incident.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Lewis is being treated for multiple fractures, lacerations and burns at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

On Saturday, Lewis’ school shared a blog post which stated that the former One Direction star had called Lewis during her stay at the hospital. Lewis’ sister, Georgia Lewis, later posted a status confirming the call. You can see that status below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Georgia Lewis initially reached out to her social media followers in hopes of getting Styles attention. Sharing a status and a video, the post was shared almost 2,000 times and viewed over 79,000 times. You can see it below.

Last week, Harry Styles held a minute’s silence for the victims of the bombing. He was due to play a full-on show in Mexico but asked his fans to understand that, in light of the events, he and his band would only play a short acoustic set.

Speaking to the crowd, Styles said; “Tonight doesn’t feel like a night to celebrate. Last night there was a tragedy in my hometown of Manchester and I have been left with a hole in my heart.

“I went to my first show at the Arena, and had some of the best experiences of my life playing at the place in Manchester,” he added. “We have a choice, every single day that we wake up of what you can put into the world and I ask you to please choose love every single day.”

He then promised the crowd that he and his band would return to play a full-on show for them, before adding, “I hope you’ll join me in a moment’s silence for all the victims.”