Watch Harry Styles perform bluesy new song ‘Carolina’ on US TV

Ex-One Direction star also performed 'Sign Of The Times' and 'Ever Since New York' on 'Today Show'

Harry Styles has performed a new track on US TV.

The former One Direction star appeared on NBC’s Today Show this morning (Tuesday, May 9), performing the bluesy, previously unheard ‘Carolina’, ‘Ever Since New York’ and lead single ‘Sign Of The Times’.

Watch all three performances below.

Styles unveiled his video for ‘Sign Of The Times’ earlier this week. It sees him flying and walking on water.

The singer’s self-titled debut solo album is due for release on May 12.

Styles has signed to Columbia Records for his solo material. Discussing Styles’ solo music last month, the label’s CEO Rob Stringer said: “We’re close and we’re very excited. We have a record we’re incredibly excited about and it’s not far away from being ready. We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he’s here to stay. Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who’s authentic.”

Harry Styles recently gave his first solo interview to film director and former journalist Cameron Crowe for Rolling Stone. In it, Styles revealed how he had recorded in Jamaica, made carrot cake for Stevie Nicks and didn’t rule out a One Direction reunion at some point.

He recently announced UK tour dates. See those below.

Sun October 29 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Mon October 30 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Wed November 1 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Thu November 2 – GLASGOW SEC Armadillo