Watch Harry Styles’ Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

The former One Direction member-turned-solo artist is the latest famous face to take part in the viral series with the 'Late Late Show' host

Harry Styles‘ guest appearance on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden has been released – watch the new sketch below.

The former One Direction singer is nearing the end of his week-long guest stint on Corden’s The Late Late Show in the US, which has seen the ‘Sign of the Times’ artist perform and participate in sketches and interviews every night.

Styles’ appearance on Carpool Karaoke has now been released, with the duo singing the likes of ‘Sign of the Times’ (which Styles admitted makes him occasionally cry sometimes while performing it – but “in a cool, chill way”), ‘Sweet Creature’ and Outkast‘s ‘Hey Ya’.

Watch Styles’ appearance on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden below.

Earlier this week, Styles filled in for Corden in delivering the monologue on The Late Late Show. The episode’s opening saw the singer make jokes about US President Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and a news story of a hacker threatening to leak the latest Pirates Of The Caribbean movie (“I guess you could say it’s a pirated video”).

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Styles released his self-titled debut solo album last Friday (May 12). It is currently on course to reach number one this week.

Meanwhile, Styles is set to tour the UK later this year. See his live dates in full below.

Sun October 29 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Mon October 30 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Wed November 1 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Thu November 2 – GLASGOW SEC Armadillo