Have Harry Styles’ chances of a debut Number One been dented by a Spotify glitch?

Fans couldn't find 'Sign Of The Times' on Spotify on Friday morning shortly after the track premiered.

Harry Styles‘ chances of hitting Number One with his debut solo single could be harmed by a Spotify glitch.

His new track, a guitar-driven ballad called ‘Sign of The Times’, received its first play on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Friday morning (April 7). “It’s the song I’m most proud of writing, I think,” Styles told Nick Grimshaw shortly after it premiered.

However, fans who searched for “Harry Styles” on Spotify on Friday morning were initially unable to find the song. For a time, it also failed to appear as it was supposed to on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist.

A Spotify representative told Variety that this error occurred because of “a technical issue for both Free and Premium”. The representative added: “There should be no further issue, though users unable to play this track need to reinstall the Spotify application to remove the cache.”

However, this hasn’t stopped Styles fans from worrying that the glitch has “messed up” his single campaign.

Meanwhile, The Sun quotes an unnamed source as saying the “potential ramifications” from the glitch are “big”.

“It’s likely he has missed out on hundreds of thousands of streams as a result,” the source explains. “That could really affect his chart position come Friday. He is Number One at the moment but that’s only because his streaming stats haven’t been included yet, and they have more weight.”

Styles has signed to Columbia Records for his solo material. Discussing Styles’ solo music last month, the label’s CEO Rob Stringer said: “We’re close and we’re very excited. We have a record we’re incredibly excited about and it’s not far away from being ready. We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he’s here to stay. Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who’s authentic.”

Reports have also suggested that Styles’ upcoming solo album sounds like David Bowie and Queen.