"This is my first show ever. It's a night I won't forget"

Harry Styles played a surprise gig in north London’s The Garage last night (May 13), a day after the release of his self-titled solo debut album.

The former One Direction singer played a version of one of his old group’s songs, ‘Stockholm Syndrome’, alongside a selection of songs from ‘Harry Styles‘.

“This is my first show in a long time,” he told the crowd. “My first show ever. So it’s a night I won’t forget and I thank you very much for being here with me.”

Midway through the set, Styles and his band played a guitar-based rendition of Kanye West‘s ‘Ultralight Beam’, the gospel-inflected opening track from West’s seventh album, 2016’s ‘The Life of Pablo’. Check out the cover below:

On Friday, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason revealed that he wants to play in Styles’ band. Appearing as a guest alongside Styles on Radio 2’s Breakfast show with Chris Evans, Mason described the first time he heard Styles’ debut single ‘Sign Of The Times’.

He said: “I happened to be driving along and I heard Harry’s single. I listened to it and the DJ said afterwards, ‘It sounds a bit like Pink Floyd to me’ and I thought, ‘Yeah, I could play that’. I listen to music on the radio in a particular way, which is [in terms of the] drums and bass. My belief is that bands are made up of bass, drums and a bunch of novelty acts. Anyway, I heard [Style’s single] and I thought I’d ask Harry if I could play drums on a track on his next album.”

“I would say yes,” Styles said on the show, adding that Mason could play on his live tour. “My drummer Sarah [Jones, former New York Pony Club/Hot Chip drummer] is actually a major fan of yours.”