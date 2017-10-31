He's embracing his new found frontman status....

Harry Styles brought the London leg of his debut solo tour to a close last night with a show at the Eventim Apollo that saw him playing homage to Fleetwood Mac and dodging slippery kiwi fruit.

Taking to the stage in a dazzling gold suit, the former One Direction singer began his second night at Hammersmith with the wistful balladry of ‘Ever Since New York’, before continuing with the laid back folk of ‘Two Ghosts’.

After the somewhat subdued start to the show, ‘Carolina’ then saw Styles embracing his new-found frontman status for the first time, peacocking across the stage to meet his unfailingly loyal fans before grabbing a rainbow flag and proudly wearing it on his back.

The symbolic move of inclusivity also struck the tone for the rest of the evening, which, by Styles’ own admission, was a chance for his fans to “be who you want to be”.

Despite stepping out of the shadow of One Direction for the first time ever, the show also saw him diving back into his past, offering his own take on ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ and ‘What Makes You Beautiful’, providing both tracks with an unlikely raw and riff-laden edge.

Ultimately though, it was ‘Kiwi’ that saw him resembling something akin to a true rock star for the first time all night, with the Wolfmother-esque track proving to be the most powerful, hook-driven song in Styles’ songbook.

A repeat performance of the track also came late on in the evening, with Styles openly admitting that he’d almost stumbled during the initial rendition after slipping on a kiwi that had been thrown on stage.

“You may have seen me fall earlier during this song… it appeared to be a kiwi. ‘That was the culprit, some green seedy mush. Look, there’s another!”, he earnestly admitted.

This could end up being a problem.’

So last night was singlehandedly the best night of my LIFE and I want to thank May agaaain for being the best and being with me for this, it was absolutely life changing. This was my fav song he performed, im gonna be 100% honest and say I had never heard it before and I adore it #harrystyles #eventimapollo A post shared by Cam (@rimming_niall) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

And before concluding with breakout single ‘Sign Of The Times’, a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’ soon followed, which gave him the chance to dish out an impressive take on a band with the kind of legendary status that he’s no doubt keen on emulating.

There’s a long road ahead if he’s to achieve such a feat, but on the basis of last night’s showing he’s definitely on the right path.