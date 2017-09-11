Harry Styles covers Fleetwood Mac in the Live Lounge

It was his first Live lounge as a solo act.

Harry Styles covered Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘The Chain’ in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge today (September 11).

The ex-One Direction member was drafted in as a last minute replacement for The Killers, who were supposed to perform today, but couldn’t make it to the UK because of Hurricane Irma. Their Live Lounge has been rescheduled for Wednesday (September 13).

Styles took to the mic on Clara Amfo’s show, to perform his version of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit.

“I think its such an iconic song,” he said about the cover. “I’m a massive fan of them as a band and the music. We tried it and we really loved it.”

Styles also performed his new single ‘Two Ghosts’ – rumoured to be about ex Taylor Swift – as well as his debut solo single, ‘Sign of the Times’.

The singer last appeared on the Live Lounge with his ex-bandmates One Direction back in 2015, describing the experience as ‘fun’.

“It’s fun – and that [One Direction Live Lounge] was fun as well,” he told DJ Amfo. “Live Lounge is fun.”

When asked by Amfo if he thought Stevie Nicks would be impressed with his cover, he replied: “We’ll find out”.

The full video of his Live Lounge is available to view on BBC iPlayer.

Styles has already pre-recorded an hour-long special with the BBC – ‘Harry Styles at the BBC‘ was recorded in Manchester on August 30 and is due to be aired in November.

He’s also set to head out on a UK tour later this year, which sees him taking in shows at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, supported by MUNA.