Harry Styles denies that he got chlamydia from a koala

The former One Direction singer addressed the bizarre speculation during his appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' on Friday (April 21)

Harry Styles has cleared up rumours that claim he contracted chlamydia from a koala bear.

The singer, who released his debut single ‘Sign Of The Times’ earlier this month, has long been the subject of a bizarre rumour surrounding an encounter he had with a koala bear in 2012. Along with former bandmate Liam Payne, Styles was rumoured to have contracted the infection after holding the animal during a photo op.

Asked to clear up the rumour once and for all during his guest appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (April 21), Styles confirmed that it was not true.

During a segment where Norton brought up some of the ‘mad’ rumours that have been written about the singer over the years, the host asked Styles to respond to the koala incident with a facial expression – to which he shook his head in denial and said “I’d like to confirm that’s not true.”

Watch the interview below.

Elsewhere in the interview, Styles wouldn’t confirm or deny that he had auditioned to play the young Han Solo in the forthcoming Star Wars spin-off movie.

The singer will release his self-titled debut solo album on May 12 – see the full tracklisting and album artwork here.