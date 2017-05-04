Harry Styles discusses new single ‘Sweet Creature’

Song is the second from ex-One Direction star's solo album

Harry Styles has talked about his new single, ‘Sweet Creature’.

The One Direction singer turned solo star launched his lead single ‘Sign Of The Times’ last month before announcing the details of his self-titled solo album – due for release on May 12. He also performed album track ‘Ever Since New York’ live.

Earlier this week, he released his acoustic follow-up track ‘Sweet Creature’. Speaking to radio host Zach Sang, Styles has said that ‘Sweet Creature’ was the first song he worked on in the studio and that it was “more so than one story, it’s very much a piece of me that I haven’t shared or talked about before”.

He continued: “In my opinion I think most songs are written for one listener, in my personal opinion, in the way that I think, you know, people who write books, I think probably write them for one reader and yeah i think it’s a really amazing way of being able to say something to someone that, you know, maybe they’ll never notice about them, maybe there’s one thing in there that only they’ll notice about them, I think it’s, you know, like I said it’s so much easier to say something in a song than it is to say it to someone, um, and I think it’s really amazing to be able to communicate through that and be able to wrap up everything that you want to say in three and a half minutes and say it in a song.”

“A lot of my favourite songs, that mean something to me, I’d be disappointed if someone told me they were about something else. It might ruin the song for me,” Styles added.

“Sometimes stuff happens and it’s pretty hard to process and a lot of stuff is easier to kind of think about much further down the line. Sometimes it’s easier to literally get home from something that happened and write about it”.

Hear ‘Sweet Creature’ beneath:

Styles recently announced UK tour dates. See those below.

Sun October 29 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Mon October 30 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Wed November 1 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Thu November 2 – GLASGOW SEC Armadillo

Harry Styles recently gave his first solo interview to film director and former journalist Cameron Crowe for Rolling Stone. In it, Styles revealed how he had recorded in Jamaica, made carrot cake for Stevie Nicks and didn’t rule out a One Direction reunion at some point.

As well as recently revealing the dark meaning behind the lyrics to ‘Sign Of The Times‘, last week also saw Styles speak out for international gay rights.

In an interview with French talk show Quotidien, when asked about gay rights, Styles said: “That doesn’t feel like politics to me. Stuff like equality feels much more fundamental. I feel like everyone is equal. That doesn’t feel like politics to me.”