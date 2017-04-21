Harry Styles drops strong hint he’s playing Mick Jagger

Former One Direction star also suggests rumours over Han Solo casting were true

Harry Styles has dropped his strongest hint yet that he’ll be playing Mick Jagger in a Rolling Stones movie.

Appearing on the Graham Norton Show, due to be aired on Friday, the former One Direction star was asked to answer a series of questions giving only facial expressions as answers. Among the questions was if he had been earmarked to play The Rolling Stones’ frontman in a biopic. Styles merely gave a cheeky smile. He could, of course, have just been remembering his Jagger impression from a recent episode of Saturday Night Live.

Styles, who launched his solo career earlier this month, dismissed claims he’d eaten dog and used sheep’s placenta to aid his smooth skin, but gave another cheeky smile when asked about his possible casting in the forthcoming Han Solo movie.

Despite the lead role having gone to Alden Ehrenreich, Styles was reportedly at the top of Disney’s list for the part. There was a chance that story was merely internet speculation, but Styles’ reaction suggests he did audition for the part.

Styles, currently at No 1 with his debut single ‘Sign Of The Times’, will release his debut album next month. He recently gave his first solo interview to film director and former journalist Cameron Crowe for Rolling Stone. In it, Styles revealed how he had recorded in Jamaica, made carrot cake for Stevie Nicks and didn’t rule out a One Direction reunion at some point.