Harry Styles discusses Ed Sheeran, Paul McCartney and Ronnie Wood in new radio interview

Styles' debut solo single 'Sign Of The Times' premieres on BBC Radio 1 tomorrow (April 7).

Harry Styles has revealed that he has played songs from his upcoming solo album for Ed Sheeran.

The One Direction singer’s debut solo single ‘Sign Of The Times’ is set to arrive tomorrow (April 7). Styles will co-host tomorrow’s BBC Radio 1 breakfast show with Nick Grimshaw, where he’ll reveal the single.

“I played him a few songs after the album was finished,” Styles says of Sheeran during his Grimshaw interview. “I didn’t see him for a bit because I was away. He didn’t say that he didn’t like any, but he did like one song that isn’t on the album. So I did have a bit of a minute of like hmmm no but…”

Continuing, Styles describes Sheeran as “one of the most talented dudes I know”. He also reveals that he is a “big fan” of Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood, saying: “I think I met him at a dinner party a few years ago and went to a couple of Stones shows… I think he is the nicest.”

Of chatting to Paul McCartney, whom he recently interviewed on the phone, Styles says: “It was amazing – his voice sounds like a song.”

Styles has signed to Columbia Records for his solo material. Discussing Styles’ solo music last month, the label’s CEO Rob Stringer said: “We’re close and we’re very excited. We have a record we’re incredibly excited about and it’s not far away from being ready. We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he’s here to stay. Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who’s authentic.”

Reports have also suggested that Styles’ upcoming solo album sounds like David Bowie and Queen.

Industry website HITS Daily Double reported that Styles’ album has been recorded with one producer, Jeff Bhasker, who has previously worked with artists including Kanye West, Bruno Mars and the Rolling Stones.