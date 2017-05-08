Harry Styles flies and walks on water in new ‘Sign Of The Times’ video

Styles debut solo album drops this week

Harry Styles has unveiled the dramatic new video for his single ‘Sign Of The Times’. Check it out below.

After the former One Direction star was seen hanging from 100ft out of a helicopter on the coast on a video shoot, now the promo clip for his debut solo single has emerged – showing Styles singing the track by the ocean before taking flight and running across the sea.

Discussing the meaning of the song, Styles revealed that ‘Sign Of The Times’ was inspired by a mother dying after childbirth.

“‘Sign of the Times’ came from ‘This isn’t the first time we’ve been in a hard time, and it’s not going to be the last time’,” he said. “The song is written from a point of view as if a mother was giving birth to a child and there’s a complication. The mother is told, ‘The child is fine, but you’re not going to make it.’ The mother has five minutes to tell the child, ‘Go forth and conquer.’”

Styles releases his self-titled solo album on May 12.

His upcoming UK tour dates are below. For tickets and information, visit here.

Sun October 29 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Mon October 30 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Wed November 1 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Thu November 2 – GLASGOW SEC Armadillo

His fellow One Direction bandmate Niall Horan recently unveiled his new solo single ‘Slow Hands‘.