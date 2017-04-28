Harry Styles: ‘Gay rights are fundamental, not political’

Singer's single 'Sign Of The Times' recently topped UK singles chart

Harry Styles has spoken out in support of gay rights.

The former One Direction singer said that he sees gay rights as of central importance, rather than something that should be used for political gain and control.

In an interview with French talk show Quotidien, which you can watch below, when asked about gay rights, he said: “That doesn’t feel like politics to me. Stuff like equality feels much more fundamental.

“I feel like everyone is equal. That doesn’t feel like politics to me.”

Styles has in the past been a proud supporter of LGBT+ rights, once dancing around on stage with a pride flag, to celebrate equal marriage.

The singer also recently dropped his strongest hint yet that he’ll be playing Mick Jagger in a Rolling Stones movie.

When asked by Graham Norton, a series of questions giving only facial expressions as answers, Styles merely gave a cheeky smile.

Styles, who launched his solo career earlier this month, dismissed claims he’d eaten dog and used sheep’s placenta to aid his smooth skin, but gave another cheeky smile when asked about his possible casting in the forthcoming Han Solo movie.

Despite the lead role having gone to Alden Ehrenreich, Styles was reportedly at the top of Disney’s list for the part. There was a chance that story was merely internet speculation, but Styles’ reaction suggests he did audition for the part.

The singer also recently cleared up rumours that he once contracted chlamydia from a koala bear.

Styles will release his debut album next month. He recently gave his first solo interview to film director and former journalist Cameron Crowe for Rolling Stone.

In it, Styles revealed how he had recorded in Jamaica, made carrot cake for Stevie Nicks and didn’t rule out a One Direction reunion at some point.