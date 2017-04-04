Harry Styles to make solo live UK TV debut on ‘Graham Norton’

One Direction star is preparing to release his debut single this week

Harry Styles will make his solo live UK TV debut on the Graham Norton Show, sources have confirmed.

The One Direction singer – who are currently on hiatus – is currently gearing up to launch his solo career, and confirmed last week that his debut single, ‘Sign Of The Times’, will be released to the world at the end of this week. He is expected to release the single this Friday (April 7) during a guest spot on Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 breakfast show.

A source has now confirmed to NME that Styles will make his UK TV debut on an episode of Graham Norton, although the date of that is not yet known. The BBC is expected to officially announce the news shortly.

Meanwhile, Styles will also appear on SNL as the musical guest on April 15, marking his US live television debut as a solo artist.

Getty

Signed to Columbia, Styles’ full solo album is expected to be released later this year. The singer has been writing songs with Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, who is also known for his collaborations with Ed Sheeran. McDaid claimed last year that the singer’s forthcoming solo material will “blow the socks off the world.”

Industry website HITS Daily Double, meanwhile, said Styles’ album is building “giant buzz” within the industry, adding: “In marked contrast to One Direction’s production by committee, Styles has crafted a set that recalls the regal high-water mark of ’70s British rock, David Bowie and Queen in particular.”