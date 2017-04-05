Harry Styles hangs from helicopter in new music video for ‘Sign Of The Times’

His debut single is coming on Friday

Dramatic photos have emerged of Harry Styles hanging from a helicopter in his new music video for ‘Sign Of The Times’. Check them out below.

The former One Direction turned solo star can be seen hanging 100ft above the sea in new photos taken by The Sun.

Little is known about the song and video, but sources have told the paper that it is five minutes long and “so shrouded in secrecy that it is on just two iPods, which have no internet connection to stop hackers leaking the tune”.

A source added: “Harry has written the songs and the meanings are very personal to him, based on his life.

“He has also been playing the guitar and the piano as well. He’s a very modest guy, but it was important to him that this music represented him totally.”

Styles has been teasing his own material for some time now, culminating at the weekend with a short but dramatic trailer for his debut single. He has been writing songs with Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, who is also known for his collaborations with Ed Sheeran. McDaid said last year that the One Direction singer’s solo material will “blow the socks off the world”.

Reports have also suggested that Styles’ upcoming solo album sounds like David Bowie and Queen. Industry website HITS Daily Double reported that Styles’ album has been recorded with one producer, Jeff Bhasker, who has previously worked with artists including Kanye West, Bruno Mars and the Rolling Stones.

Styles will finally drop his debut single ‘Sign Of The Times’ on Friday morning on BBC Radio One, before making his first solo TV performances on SNL and Graham Norton.