Harry Styles to make debut solo performance on SNL

He'll be joining 'young heartthrob' Jimmy Fallon
Harry Styles‘ debut solo performance has been confirmed to take place on SNL next month.
The former One Direction singer has been teasing his own material for some time now, culminating at the weekend with a short but dramatic trailer for his debut single.
The trailer declared that the first taster of his solo album would arrive on April 7. Now we now that the following week, he’ll be delivering his maiden solo performance on US TV on Saturday Night Live on April 15.
SNL confirmed the news in Tweet, revealing that he’ll be the musical guest with host Jimmy Fallon:
Fallon then himself joked:
SNL musical guests usually deliver two performances, suggesting that Styles is likely to unveil two tracks from his upcoming album.
Reports have also suggested that Styles’ upcoming solo album sounds like David Bowie and Queen. Industry website HITS Daily Double reported that Styles’ album has been recorded with one producer, Jeff Bhasker, who has previously worked with artists including Kanye West, Bruno Mars and the Rolling Stones.
The website said Styles’ album is building “giant buzz” within the industry, adding: “In marked contrast to One Direction’s production by committee, Styles has crafted a set that recalls the regal high-water mark of ’70s British rock, Bowie and Queen in particular.”
“The lead single, which could come out as soon as late April or early May, sounds like it would be a smash in any decade.”