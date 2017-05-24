Harry Styles holds minute silence for Manchester victims

"Tonight doesn't feel like a night to celebrate," the singer told the crowd in Mexico.

Harry Styles held a minute silence for the victims of the Manchester terror attack during a show in Mexico last night (May 23).

Monday night (May 22) saw 22 people killed and around 59 injured after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, when a lone bomber caused an explosion in the foyer of the venue. In what has been condemned as an ‘evil atrocity’, many of those hurt and killed are said to be children and teenagers. The assailant, since named as 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi, a Mancunian of Libyan descent, died on the scene.

Styles was due to play a full-on show last night but asked his fans to understand that, in light of the events, he and his band would only play a short acoustic set.

Speaking to the crowd, Styles said; “Tonight doesn’t feel like a night to celebrate. Last night there was a tragedy in my hometown of Manchester and I have been left with a hole in my heart.

“I went to my first show at the Arena, and had some of the best experiences of my life playing at the place in Manchester,” he added. “We have a choice, every single day that we wake up of what you can put into the world and I ask you to please choose love every single day.”

He then promised the crowd that he and his band would return to play a full-on show for them, before adding, “I hope you’ll join me in a moment’s silence for all the victims.” You can see the fan-filmed footage of that moment below.

Following the attack, over a million pounds has been raised for the victims and their families, with over £20,000 raised for the homeless man who helped the victims at the scene.

An emergency hotline has been set up for anyone concerned about loved ones in the area or at the Manchester Arena show. Please call 0161 856 9400. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.