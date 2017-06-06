MUNA announced as Harry Styles’ tour support

LA trio will open for the ex-1D singer during his European and North American live dates

Harry Styles has announced that MUNA will support him on tour.

Los Angeles trio MUNA were listed as one of the NME 100 new acts for 2017. We described their music at the time as “funky synthpop which packs anthemic choruses aplenty” and said that their “inclusive dancefloor banger ‘I Know A Place’ that cemented their places as one of the most exciting and innovative pop bands in the world right now”.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Styles wrote: “@whereisMUNA will be joining me on tour this year in North America and Europe. Looking forward to it.”

The band added: “We’re very happy to be joining this fine gentleman on tour this fall. much love, harry.”

See those tweets below and watch the video for MUNA’s ‘I Know A Place’.

Styles released his self-titled debut solo album last month (May 12). He is set to tour the UK later this year. See his live dates in full below.

Sun October 29 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Mon October 30 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Wed November 1 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Thu November 2 – GLASGOW SEC Armadillo

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher recently shared his views on Harry Styles’ solo music.

He said: “People of my age have let themselves go, they’re fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos. They sit in their garage and write shite like ‘Sign of the Times’ for Harry Styles. Which, quite frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes!”

Adding: “I don’t mind the song, my wife was falling over herself, ‘Have you heard Harry Styles’ new song? It’s like Prince’, I was like, ‘Without even hearing it, I can assure you it’s not like Prince!’”